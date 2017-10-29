'Ray Donovan' takes leap into uncertain future

(CNN) The following contains spoilers about the "Ray Donovan" season finale.

"Ray Donovan" is taking a figurative plunge into the unknown in its next season, after having depicted a literal one in its fifth-season finale.

The Showtime series about the Hollywood fixer will be relocating to New York, following an emotionally wrenching season that saw the title character (Liev Schreiber) lose his wife, Abby (Paula Malcomson), and descend further down the moral ladder he has often unsteadily occupied.

In the finale, that included Ray committing a cold-blooded murder of a movie studio chief in order to secure a favor from the executive's corporate rival (Susan Sarandon). Moreover, the killing happened after Ray sees a teary-eyed actress leave the victim's room, in what felt like an echo of the alleged real-life scandal involving entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Following a spectral vision of his wife, Ray then took his own leap into the river, in a gauzily shot sequence that implied a desire to be cleansed of his sins and felt like a suicide attempt -- as it was intended to be perceived, according to showrunner David Hollander.

