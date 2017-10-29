Breaking News

CNN 10 - October 30, 2017

Updated 6:15 PM ET, Sun October 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.1030_00053207
ten.1030_00053207

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 10/30/17

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 10/30/17 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

October 30, 2017

We're starting off the week with a report from Spain, where tensions are soaring following an independence vote by Catalonia and a vote by the Spanish government to take control of the region. Afterward, we're providing an overview of the U.S. government's release of previously classified files concerning the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. And we're explaining a CNN Hero's efforts to help underprivileged young people get the gear they need for the sports they want to play.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10