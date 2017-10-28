Story highlights Dozens of white nationalists held rallies in Shelbyville and Murfreesboro

They were the largest such rallies since Charlottesville, Virginia, in August

(CNN) Several white nationalist groups held demonstrations on Saturday in Shelbyville and Murfreesboro, Tennessee, sparking a major police response and effectively shutting down parts of the two cities.

The demonstrations, which organizers called the "White Lives Matter" rally, were planned by The League of the South, a southern nationalist group, according to Brad Griffin, the organization's public relations chief. Other extreme-right and neo-Nazi groups joined them in the protests wearing black and bearing helmets and shields.

The groups had planned to start at Shelbyville and then head to Murfreesboro about 20 miles to the north, but the Murfreesboro rally was canceled, Griffin said. Still, large crowds of counter-protesters gathered in both cities to oppose the demonstrations.

White nationalist groups (bottom) and counter-protesters (top) gather in Shelbyville, Tennessee, on Saturday.

At both rallies, police separated the two factions on opposite sides of the road behind barricades, and the proceedings were generally peaceful yet tense. City leaders in Shelbyville and Murfreesboro had advised people to avoid the rally areas, and the area surrounding the Shelbyville event was nearly deserted.

The rallies were expected to be the largest of their kind since the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville in August, Griffin said. That demonstration became a scene of chaos and violence as the white nationalist groups fought with counter-protesters.