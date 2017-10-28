Story highlights Viktoria Rebensburg wins World Cup opener in Soelden, Austria

(CNN) She failed to qualify for the second run in the opening race of the World Cup season in Austria, but Lindsey Vonn was just pleased to be back on skis in as she gears up for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Vonn's first run in the giant slalom, which is not her strongest discipline, was not quick enough to ensure a second descent as Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg won from Tessa Worley of France and Italy's Manuela Moelgg, with American Mikaela Shiffrin fifth.

The 33-year-old Vonn missed much of last season after breaking her arm in a training crash in November that led to nerve damage in her right hand which required surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

"Not the result I was looking for today but still a positive experience. 1st GS race in over 600 days. Now looking to Lake Louise! Progress!" Vonn tweeted afterwards.

