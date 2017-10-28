Trump promises to release all JFK files

(CNN) President Donald Trump said Friday night on Twitter that he would release all documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination, a pledge that comes despite national security agencies' last-minute requests to keep some of the records secret.

The President said he came to the decision after consulting with his chief of staff, John Kelly, as well as the CIA and other agencies, and would release all files "other than the names and addresses of any mentioned person who is still living."

"I am doing this for reasons of full disclosure, transparency and in order to put any and all conspiracy theories to rest," the President tweeted.

In a memo Thursday, Trump directed agencies that requested redactions to reassess their reasons for keeping the records secret, and said he would make a decision on those requests within 180 days. But it is unclear what his latest statement would do to that timeline.

The White House has not provided a definitive timeline for the National Archives and Records Administration to release all the files; a White House official told CNN that the period of time has not been determined.

