(CNN) "I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey's letter, on October 28th, and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off. And the evidence for that intervening event is, I think, compelling, persuasive, and so we overcame a lot in the campaign, we overcame an enormous barrage of negativity, of false equivalency and so much else, but as Nate Silver, who doesn't work for me, he's an independent analyst, but one considered to be very reliable, has concluded: If the election had been on October 27th, I'd be your president."

On May 2, 2017, Hillary Clinton sat down for a conversation with CNN's Christiane Amanpour at a Women for Women International event in New York. Nearly six months out from Election Day, Clinton said she took "absolute personal responsibility" for its outcome -- but her remarks strayed from there. In a now famous riff, Clinton paraphrased a tweet from FiveThirtyEight.com's Nate Silver, who said former FBI Director Jim Comey's letter to Congress, delivered 11 days before the vote, shaved off a fateful sliver of her support, enough to ultimately deliver the presidency to Donald Trump.

In a brisk note, Comey told lawmakers that the FBI had "learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation" of Clinton's personal server -- the same probe Comey had said over the summer was effectively over. The bureau, he added now, "cannot yet assess whether or not this material may be significant, and I cannot predict how long it will take us to complete this additional work."

Meting out blame (or claiming credit) for Clinton's loss has become a full-time concern for countless interested parties across the political spectrum. Few if any, Clinton included, would suggest any single factor tipped the race -- one she seemed sure to win for long stretches of the summer -- in Trump's favor. Clinton too has cited an assortment of damaging variables, from the foul headwinds of white grievance to bad journalism. Her book, "What Happened," points fingers just about everywhere, including at herself.

But even in such a weird and unpredictable campaign, Friday, October 28 -- just three weeks after the "Access Hollywood" tape dropped -- was uniquely gonzo. By the time it was over, with Clinton back in New York ahead of a Saturday trip to stump in Florida, the tone was changed, and the contest was back in doubt.