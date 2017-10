(CNN) "I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey's letter, on October 28th, and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off. And the evidence for that intervening event is, I think, compelling, persuasive, and so we overcame a lot in the campaign, we overcame an enormous barrage of negativity, of false equivalency and so much else, but as Nate Silver, who doesn't work for me, he's an independent analyst, but one considered to be very reliable, has concluded: If the election had been on October 27th, I'd be your president."

On May 2, 2017, Hillary Clinton sat down for a conversation with CNN's Christiane Amanpour at a Women for Women International event in New York. Nearly six months out from Election Day, Clinton said she took "absolute personal responsibility" for its outcome -- but her remarks strayed from there. In a now famous riff, Clinton paraphrased a tweet from FiveThirtyEight.com's Nate Silver, who said former FBI Director Jim Comey's letter to Congress, delivered 11 days before the vote, shaved off a fateful sliver of her support, enough to ultimately deliver the presidency to Donald Trump.

In a brisk note, Comey told lawmakers that the FBI had "learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation" of Clinton's personal server -- the same probe Comey had said over the summer was effectively over. The bureau, he added now, "cannot yet assess whether or not this material may be significant, and I cannot predict how long it will take us to complete this additional work."

Meting out blame (or claiming credit) for Clinton's loss has become a full-time concern for countless interested parties across the political spectrum. Few if any, Clinton included, would suggest any single factor tipped the race -- one she seemed sure to win for long stretches of the summer -- in Trump's favor. Clinton too has cited an assortment of damaging variables, from the foul headwinds of white grievance to bad journalism. Her book, "What Happened," points fingers just about everywhere, including at herself.

But even in such a weird and unpredictable campaign, Friday, October 28 -- just three weeks after the "Access Hollywood" tape dropped -- was uniquely gonzo. By the time it was over, with Clinton back in New York ahead of a Saturday trip to stump in Florida, the tone was changed, and the contest was back in doubt.

What follows is a look back at that fateful Friday, as it unfolded on social media.

10:57 p.m. ET, October 27: Clinton and first lady Michelle Obama embrace in North Carolina.

7:20 a.m. ET, October 28: The campaign is an afterthought in the NYC tabloids.

Today's cover: Oregon militia leaders acquitted in wildlife refuge standoff https://t.co/WyXhCqpDdN pic.twitter.com/Sjnf7P01ui — New York Post (@nypost) October 28, 2016

Today's front page: SANDY RIPOFF https://t.co/hfaTDJSTHb

News finds NYCHA consultants ran up costs on hotels, flight, limos β€” even laundry pic.twitter.com/iXgrQhX6gp — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 28, 2016

8:13 a.m. ET: A new poll shows Clinton slipping ...

Clinton lead shrinks, even as nearly 6 in 10 expect her to win, Post-ABC tracking poll findshttps://t.co/fphjhtP9fE — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 28, 2016

8:15 a.m. ET: ...but she's still favored, as multiple outlets speculate about the Clinton Cabinet.

"They are spending a lot of time figuring out the best way to try to persuade him to do it if she wins" https://t.co/387Su8UptM — POLITICO (@politico) October 28, 2016

Joe Biden is on Hillary Clinton's Secretary of State list, sources say https://t.co/Xvrf50aR16 pic.twitter.com/6hOh0DlimJ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 28, 2016

9:02 a.m. ET: Former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh chats about his post-election plans.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh explains his "If Trump loses, I'm grabbing my musket" comment https://t.co/nKMxsL4Lxt https://t.co/lgJho3OWDm — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 28, 2016

The tweet in question here:

On November 8th, I'm voting for Trump.



On November 9th, if Trump loses, I'm grabbing my musket.



You in? — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 26, 2016

10:03 a.m. ET: Another allegation against Trump.

Former Miss Finland says Donald Trump groped her https://t.co/9TsfwQrUKK pic.twitter.com/XkjFzXc262 — POLITICO Europe (@POLITICOEurope) October 28, 2016

10:39 a.m. ET: The Clinton press corps gathers.

Flying with Hillary Clinton to Iowa today: @RobbyMook, her campaign manager. — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) October 28, 2016

10:53 a.m. ET: The Clinton campaign posts video of the Obamas and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders campaigning for her.

"I need you to knock on doors.

I need you to make phone calls.

You gotta talk to your friends, including your Republican friends." β€”@POTUS pic.twitter.com/3bTUjMkSRZ — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 28, 2016

11:06 a.m. ET: Fox News questions whether the FBI was thorough enough with Clinton.

12:35 & 12:41 p.m. ET: The Clinton campaign talks up trip to Arizona.

Hillary Clinton will campaign in Arizona on Wednesday, per @jmpalmieri, her first trip to the battleground state since the primary. — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) October 28, 2016

Arizona ain't an indulgence. It's a true battleground. Perhaps even more favorable-looking right now than some other places we've been on TV — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 28, 2016

12:57 p.m. ET: Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz tweets about what he's just been "informed."

FBI Dir just informed me, "The FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation." Case reopened — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) October 28, 2016

1:00 p.m. ET: Kellyanne Conway touts coverage of new WikiLeaks disclosures.

1:04 p.m.: Trump heads north.

Heading to New Hampshire. Will be talking about the disaster known as ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2016

1:04 p.m.: The Comey letter lands (while Clinton flies).

FBI Director Comey, in letter to members of Congress, says FBI is investigating additional emails in Clinton private server case pic.twitter.com/Ue0qlhqT5w — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) October 28, 2016

1:07 p.m. ET: Breitbart celebrates the Chaffetz tweet.

1:11 p.m. ET: CNN's Wolf Blitzer throws to justice correspondent Evan Perez with the breaking news

FBI director says investigators will review Clinton emails to determine whether they contain classified information https://t.co/yXO6L5b1BM pic.twitter.com/2QKTFIMZKO — CNN (@CNN) October 28, 2016

The scene inside Clinton's campaign plane

As he was just about every day for more than a year, CNN's Dan Merica was traveling with Clinton October 28. Here he recalls how the Clinton press corps -- and the campaign itself -- got the news:

"I remember getting to the airport and there being a buzz in the air among her campaign staffers. They had read a series of strong swing state polls and there was talk of expanding the battleground map. A lot, they felt, was going there way as Election Day closed in.

But most notable to me was how Clinton looked like she was finally having fun on the campaign trail -- a rarity. She was dancing on TV, celebrating her birthday with tequila and engaging more.

All of that was blunted, though, when reporters seated in the back of Clinton's campaign plane got wind that the FBI was reviewing new emails related to Clinton's personal server.

The wifi on the campaign plane was awful. It made commercial air travel wifi feel like Google Fiber. But as the plane cruised at 30,000 feet to Iowa, the Los Angeles Times' Chris Megerian somehow -- miraculously -- got his wifi to work and read the Comey letter.

Megerian and other members of the press were the first to inform Nick Merrill, Clinton's traveling press secretary, about the reopened investigation. Clinton and her top campaign aides had no advance warning that the FBI would be issuing its letter to Congress.

Shocked, Merrill made his way to the front of the plane, where Clinton's top campaign staffers -- including top aide Huma Abedin -- consumed the news and decided what to do.

Later in the day, those same aides learned the emails being examined were part of an investigation into former Rep. Anthony Weiner, Abedin's estranged husband.

The most remarkable moment of the day, though, was a last-minute press conference Clinton's staff planned at Theodore Roosevelt High School. As the traveling press made their way to the bus, a staffer told everyone to head another way. That was how the press conference -- which ended up being in a choir room -- was announced.

Hillary Clinton on new FBI email review: "We have not been contacted by anyone" https://t.co/ACuHYAubba https://t.co/j8OJdDonhr — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 28, 2016

'We don't know what to believe. And I'm sure there will be even more rumors,' Clinton said. 'That's why it is incumbent upon the FBI to tell us what they're talking about.'

After an upbeat morning and talk of expanding the map, the Clinton campaign's mood was dramatically different. It was almost like they knew that was going to be the day that did them in."

1:27 p.m. ET: Conway celebrates the news.

A great day in our campaign just got even better. FBI reviewing new emails in Clinton probe @CNNPolitics https://t.co/WBltG2lAK6 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 28, 2016

1:28 p.m. ET: House Speaker Paul Ryan piles on.

BREAKING NEWS β†’ The FBI is reopening its investigation into Secretary Hillary Clinton.



My full statement ⇩ pic.twitter.com/LHfyg46dWk — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) October 28, 2016

From around 1:40 p.m. ET: Clinton lands in Iowa; reporters wait.

Hillary Clinton and her press corps have been in the air with no wi-fi for the last 2 hours. We're landing soon. — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) October 28, 2016

Reporters waiting for Hillary Clinton to step off her plane in Iowa shortly after FBI news broke. No comment from her team yet. pic.twitter.com/qPxSYPzB0F — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) October 28, 2016

Reporters wait for Clinton to deplane in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. We landed over 20 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/XzjzSdXIrt — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) October 28, 2016

Clinton waves but does not respond to reporters' questions as she deplanes in Cedar Rapids: pic.twitter.com/cERWZ6RZqA — Hannah Chanpong (@hannahfc) October 28, 2016

1:52 p.m. ET: Trump weighs in from the trail.

Trump: The FBI just sent a letter to Congress informing them they have discovered new emails pertaining to Hillary Clinton's investigation. pic.twitter.com/l4SDvhK3xl — POLITICO (@politico) October 28, 2016

Good to know your audience:

.@realDonaldTrump: "With that being said, the rest of my speech is going to be so boring!" pic.twitter.com/SMBVLHOP69 — POLITICO (@politico) October 28, 2016

2:14 p.m. ET: A break -- and a question -- about the "new" FBI emails.

Pete Williams sources say in course of a separate investigation, FBI came across "a device." found emails there. but emails NOT from HRC — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 28, 2016

2:15 p.m. ET: But would you have blamed him?

No, @RobbyMook did not just delete his Twitter. He joined this week and has only tweeted once. — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) October 28, 2016

2:28 p.m. ET: Twitter starts sniffing around.

Hmmm. Maybe Weiner's phone and emails from Huma? https://t.co/XDv4omKT2q — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 28, 2016

2:31 p.m. ET: Despite the news, this number wouldn't change much.

Clinton's chance of losing is about the same as the probability that an NFL kicker misses a 31-yard field goal https://t.co/QUVUfF5CVy pic.twitter.com/IyQ4wCc0Qr — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 28, 2016

2:49 p.m. ET: Mike Pence wants more info from the FBI.

We call on the FBI to immediately release all emails pertinent to their investigation. Americans have the right to know before Election Day. — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) October 28, 2016

2:50 p.m. ET: State of play.

Democrats everywhere frozen by the FBI news β€” GOP blasting away, but Dems don't know what they don't know. — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) October 28, 2016

Around 3:00: p.m. ET: Trump applauds the FBI's "courage" at New Hampshire rally; Clinton mum on FBI.

We must not let #CrookedHillary take her CRIMINAL SCHEME into the Oval Office. #DrainTheSwamp pic.twitter.com/GtPkj4xIz6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2016

Fairly standard stump speech from Clinton today, no mention of the FBI news at all pic.twitter.com/BjsNHPlNRa — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) October 28, 2016

Clinton in Cedar Rapids takes aim at Trump: "this is a man who relishes making women feel terrible about themselves" pic.twitter.com/nP1BCNfunD — Laura Figueroa (@Laura_Figueroa) October 28, 2016

3:20 p.m. ET: Anthony. Weiner.

SCOOP: New emails uncovered discovered after FBI seized electronic devices belonging to Huma Abedin and husband. https://t.co/RXSyWQ9xGe — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) October 28, 2016

3:44 p.m. ET: Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta responds.

Statement from @johnpodesta in response to Comey letter to GOP chairmen pic.twitter.com/egyUMl68ZC — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 28, 2016

4:05 p.m. ET: The Weiner angle develops.

"Weiner confirmed!" -- POLITICO editor just now — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) October 28, 2016

4:29 p.m. ET: At least a couple of Trump supporters are... suspicious.

I don't trust this FBI thing. It feels like an attempt to distract from something larger and then at the last moment declare it nothing. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) October 28, 2016

Limbaugh: FBI Rekindled Email Investigation Just to Distract Attention From Wikileaks https://t.co/TaMacPoLO0 (AUDIO) pic.twitter.com/K3rzSSvDAj — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 28, 2016

4:45 p.m. ET: The long debate begins.

good one. If you want to pretend this is typical in the final days of a campaign, cool. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 28, 2016

5:00 p.m. ET: Programming note -- Clinton does an ad buy in ... Wisconsin.

News: Hillary Clinton is buying television time in Wisconsin, per source.



Her very first ads of the general election in the state. — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) October 28, 2016

Around 5:00 p.m. ET: Clinton arrives in Des Moines; Trump is talking in Maine.

Hello, old friend. Wheels down Des Moines. pic.twitter.com/7IKa1hVmCi — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2016

For second time today, Hillary Clinton ignores shouted questions on FBI news, offering a smile and wave on Des Moines tarmac instead pic.twitter.com/K0D7ybmrqP — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2016

Not sure why Trump's entire speech isn't just about the FBI investigation, laying out past contradictions as he did after first decision. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) October 28, 2016

While talking TPP, Trump interjects that "they're looking at her properly now" in re: Hillary Clinton/FBI — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) October 28, 2016

Trump spent less than 2 minutes addressing the FBI's decision to probe new emails tied to Clinton private email server at 2nd rally today — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) October 28, 2016

5:34 p.m. ET: The Clinton campaign bites back.

Brian Fallon: "Director Comey is just unleashing a wildfire of innuendo" https://t.co/vFvCdTl9pU https://t.co/AHii2Ry2a1 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 28, 2016

6:22 p.m. ET: Right wing media perks up.

Any Republ who is not working to stop the Clinton Criminal Enterprise by supporting @realDonaldTrump, pls reconsider for good of USA. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 28, 2016

She was taking glamour shots with Annie Leibovitz πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚

She thought this was in the bag πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ https://t.co/mq7a4SQLxD — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 28, 2016

Around 7:00 p.m. ET: Clinton talks to reporters in Des Moines.

.@HillaryClinton laying in to FBI: "it's imperative the bureau explain this issue without any delay" — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 28, 2016

"Even Director Comey said this information may not be significant so let's get it out" -@HillaryClinton — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 28, 2016

.@HillaryClinton calls on #FBI to provide more information about the email probe it has opened without delay pic.twitter.com/mfN18HdbBE — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) October 28, 2016

Clinton: "I think people a long time ago made up their minds about the emails. I think that's factored into what people think." — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 28, 2016

Clinton was asked if she's spoken to Huma Abedin. She did not answer that specific question. — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 28, 2016

Clinton was asked if she's spoken to Huma Abedin. She did not answer that specific question. — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 28, 2016

7:05 p.m. ET: Clinton on what's to come.

Clinton says she is "confident" the initial conclusion of the email investigation will remain unchanged https://t.co/LcckUzzHEr — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 28, 2016

Clinton was correct. On Sunday, November 6, Comey would -- once again -- tell lawmakers that it wouldn't recommend charges against Clinton. -- tell lawmakers that it wouldn't recommend charges against Clinton.

7:44 p.m. ET: Crowds await Trump in Cedar Rapids.

And here's your pre-event pano from @realDonaldTrump's rally in Cedar Rapids. Big crowd and more still coming. Word is Trump will be delayed pic.twitter.com/10QtbO3WAU — Jason Noble (@jasonnobleDMR) October 28, 2016

Waiting for @realDonaldTrump as crowd screams "lock her up" -- behind the stage in Cedar Rapids happens to be a prison. #Election2016 — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) October 28, 2016