(CNN) Fusion GPS, the research firm behind the dossier containing allegations about President Donald Trump and Russia, its bank and the House intelligence committee have reached an agreement over the panel's subpoena of Fusion's financial records.

The agreement comes amid revelations that Perkins Coie -- the law firm representing Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee -- and the conservative Washington Free Beacon separately paid the firm to conduct research on Trump.

In a statement Saturday, the House intelligence committee said the agreement "will secure the committee's access to the records necessary for its investigation," while a lawyer for Fusion GPS said "it helped the company honor its legal obligations and protect its First Amendment rights."

Fusion GPS asked the US District Court for the District of Columbia earlier this month to stop its bank from turning over financial records subpoenaed by the House intelligence committee as part of its investigation into Russia's attempts to influence last year's election, including allegations in the dossier of collusion by Trump's presidential campaign.

The firm argued in its court filing that the release of the financial records would reveal the names of its clients and therefore violate its and their First Amendment rights to free speech and free association. It also claimed the subpoena, authorized by intelligence committee Chairman Devin Nunes, a California Republican, was too broad.