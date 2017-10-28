In Iowa, Donald Trump Jr. focuses on the hunt

Story highlights Iowa Rep. Steve King holds an annual pheasant hunt

Donald Trump Jr. was this year's guest of honor

Akron, Iowa (CNN) At a northwest Iowa hunting preserve more than 1,000 miles from Washington, a group of hunters clad in neon orange formed a line at the top of a hill, proceeding forward through a deep thicket of brush, kicking up pheasants.

A bird spooked, was shot with precision, got picked up by a dog and promptly stuffed into the back of a hunter's vest. The President of the United States' eldest son had gotten another.

Donald Trump Jr. was the guest of honor at Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King's annual Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt on Saturday, kicking off the 2017 hunting season at the Hole 'N the Wall Lodge here in Akron, a couple miles from the South Dakota border. The two-day hunt, a campaign fundraiser for King, garners a few dozen hunters and about hundred guests for a Saturday evening pork chop and deep-fried pheasant dinner at the lodge.

Trump traveled to the lodge late Friday evening, flying commercial on American Airlines to Sioux City with a layover at Chicago O'Hare, where CNN spotted an incognito Patagonia pullover-clad Trump grabbing a quick dinner at the food court. Once he arrived, Trump regaled a group of hunters, including King and Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, with late-night stories of his life on the 2016 campaign trail, when he was a top surrogate for his father's presidential campaign.

"Don Jr. just held court. It was just a lot of fun," King told reporters after the morning hunt, calling Trump "witty." Trump did not speak to reporters Saturday and maintained his distance from cameras.

