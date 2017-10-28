The week in politics

(CNN) President Donald Trump receives high-fives from students as he arrives in Dallas for a campaign fund-raiser Wednesday.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Honor to retired US Army Capt. Gary Rose during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Monday.

Alex Brandon/Pool/AP Photo

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson talks with pilots in the cockpit of a C-17 aircraft Monday while en route to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan. Tillerson was on a six-day trip to the Middle East, South Asia and Europe, where he outlined US priorities in the Middle East.

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Sipa USA

A protester throws Russian flags at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump as the latter arrives on Capitol Hill for meetings with senators on Tuesday. The protester, who identified himself as Ryan Clayton with the group America Take Action, threw the flags before being escorted out of the Ohio Clock corridor. The flags had the word "Trump" on them.

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump holds up a memorandum after declaring the opioid crisis a national public health emergency. Trump stressed the need for further enforcement to stop the import and sale of illegal drugs. The declaration did not come with authorization for further federal funds to combat the crisis, Instead, the Trump administration will work with Congress to fund the Public Health Emergency fund and to increase federal funding in year-end budget deals currently being negotiated in Congress.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton attends a campaign event for Phil Murphy, a Democratic candidate for New Jersey governor, in Paramus, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

David Guralnick/Detroit News/AP

First lady Melania Trump talks with students during a trip to Bloomfield Hills, Michigan , on Monday. The first lady discussed the need for inclusion and combating bullying. "I always believe that you need to treat each other with respect and kindness and compassion, but also stay true to yourself. Just listen to your heart, but be yourself," Trump told students.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Sen. Bob Corker is seen on the Senate subway on Tuesday. The ongoing feud between the Tennessee Republican and President Trump escalated with a war of words that day. Trump had earlier accused Corker, who is retiring, of blocking his party's efforts on tax cuts. In an interview with CNN, Corker said he would not support Trump for president again, that he has "great difficulty with the truth" and that "debasing" the United States would be his prime legacy as President.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

White House chief of staff John Kelly stands in the Oval Office while President Donald Trump meets with UN Secretary-General António Guterres last Friday.