The week in politics
Updated 6:43 PM ET, Sat October 28, 2017
(CNN)President Donald Trump receives high-fives from students as he arrives in Dallas for a campaign fund-raiser Wednesday.
Sen. Jeff Flake talks briefly with reporters after announcing Tuesday that he will not seek re-election. In a blistering speech on the Senate floor, the Arizona Republican denounced President Donald Trump and the "discord" and "dysfunction" he says has come to define US politics.
"With respect and humility, I must say that we have fooled ourselves for long enough that a pivot to governing is right around the corner, a return to civility and stability right behind it. We know better than that. By now, we all know better than that," Flake said in the 17-minute address.
This file, dated April 5, 1964, is one of the thousands on President John F. Kennedy's assassination released for the first time on Thursday. President Trump blocked the release of some of the files, citing national security concerns. Among the revelations in the newly released documents: the CIA mulled mafia hits on Cuban President Fidel Castro; someone called the FBI, threatening to kill Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald a day before Oswald's death; and the United States examined sabotaging airplane parts heading to Cuba.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley meets South Sudanese refugee children at the Nguenyyiel refugee camp in Ethiopia on Tuesday. Haley also visited South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where she was moved to tears during a visit to a refugee camp there. "The reason I got emotional today was the hundred-plus kids that were chasing our cars and seeing us off," Haley said. "All I kept thinking was, what's going to happen to them? The sad reality, as it looks now, is that they are going to end up just like their parents."
President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Honor to retired US Army Capt. Gary Rose during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Monday.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson talks with pilots in the cockpit of a C-17 aircraft Monday while en route to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan. Tillerson was on a six-day trip to the Middle East, South Asia and Europe, where he outlined US priorities in the Middle East.
A protester throws Russian flags at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump as the latter arrives on Capitol Hill for meetings with senators on Tuesday. The protester, who identified himself as Ryan Clayton with the group America Take Action, threw the flags before being escorted out of the Ohio Clock corridor. The flags had the word "Trump" on them.
President Donald Trump holds up a memorandum after declaring the opioid crisis a national public health emergency. Trump stressed the need for further enforcement to stop the import and sale of illegal drugs. The declaration did not come with authorization for further federal funds to combat the crisis, Instead, the Trump administration will work with Congress to fund the Public Health Emergency fund and to increase federal funding in year-end budget deals currently being negotiated in Congress.
Former President Bill Clinton attends a campaign event for Phil Murphy, a Democratic candidate for New Jersey governor, in Paramus, New Jersey, on Tuesday.
First lady Melania Trump talks with students during a trip to Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, on Monday. The first lady discussed the need for inclusion and combating bullying. "I always believe that you need to treat each other with respect and kindness and compassion, but also stay true to yourself. Just listen to your heart, but be yourself," Trump told students.
Sen. Bob Corker is seen on the Senate subway on Tuesday. The ongoing feud between the Tennessee Republican and President Trump escalated with a war of words that day. Trump had earlier accused Corker, who is retiring, of blocking his party's efforts on tax cuts. In an interview with CNN, Corker said he would not support Trump for president again, that he has "great difficulty with the truth" and that "debasing" the United States would be his prime legacy as President.
White House chief of staff John Kelly stands in the Oval Office while President Donald Trump meets with UN Secretary-General António Guterres last Friday.