US service member dies in Afghanistan helicopter crash

Story highlights Six injured US crew members are receiving medical treatment

NATO says the crash was not a result of enemy action

(CNN) One US service member was killed and six other US crew members were injured in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan's Logar province Friday evening, according to a statement from the NATO-led coalition in that country, Operation Resolute Support.

Logar province is just south of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.

The six US crew members injured in the crash are receiving medical treatment.

The statement said the crash was not a result of enemy action and its circumstances are being investigated.

"We have full accountability of all personnel and the crash site has been secured," the statement adds.

