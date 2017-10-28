Mogadishu car bombs leave at least 27 dead

Story highlights Two car bombs were set off outside a hotel in Mogadishu, police say

The victims included a former politician, region minister and police official, police say

(CNN) At least 27 people were killed when two car bombs detonated outside a hotel near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu on Saturday, according to Security Minister Mohamed Abukar Islow. The blasts occurred two weeks after the deadliest car bombings in the nation's modern history.

The first blast, outside the Nasa Hablod Two Hotel, near the Villa Somalia presidential palace, was followed by a second blast in the same area moments later, according to police Capt. Osman Mohamed.

The bombings were followed by a firefight, with at least three armed militants inside the hotel, police said.

Two attackers were killed and three others were in custody Sunday, Abdulaziz Ali Ibrahim, a spokesman with the security ministry told CNN.

A car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Saturday left at least 10 dead, police said.

The victims included former member of the Somali Parliament Abdinasir Garane, southwest region minister Madoobe Nuunow and a police official, according to Mohamed and Major Ahmed Ibrahim.

Read More