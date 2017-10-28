Mogadishu car bomb leaves at least 10 dead

(CNN) At least 10 people were killed Saturday when a car bomb was set off outside a hotel near Somalia's presidential palace Saturday -- two weeks after the deadliest car bombings in the nation's modern history.

The blast, outside the Nasa Hablod Two Hotel, near the Villa Somalia presidential palace, was followed by a second car bomb in the same area moments later, according to police Capt. Osman Mohamed.

A car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Saturday left at least 10 dead, police said.

A police official and a former member of Parliament were among the dead, Mohamed said.

More than 15 others are wounded, mostly pedestrians and civilians at a busy restaurant. according to Mohamed.

Footage from the scene showed piles of rubble, and cars turned into a heap of mangled metal.

Read More