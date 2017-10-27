Story highlights The two women set off for Tahiti, but bad weather damaged their boat

They were rescued 900 miles from Japan

(CNN) Two women who had been adrift in the Pacific Ocean for nearly five months after their sailboat got damaged have been rescued, according to the US Navy.

Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava, and their two dogs, were found Wednesday after setting off from Hawaii for Tahiti this spring.

But on May 30, the Honolulu residents encountered bad weather that damaged the sailboat's engine, the Navy said in a statement.

After two months, which was past the time they had estimated they would've reached Tahiti, they began making daily distress calls. But they were too far away from other boats and shore stations.

Read More