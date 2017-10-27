Story highlights Tim Piazza died in February after his first night of pledging Beta Theta Pi

Last month a judge threw out serious charges against 8 fraternity brothers

(CNN) A district attorney in Pennsylvania has refiled charges against 11 members of Beta Theta Pi fraternity in connection with the death this year of a Penn State sophomore.

Aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter charges were resubmitted Friday against eight of the men.

"Today we refiled the previously dismissed charges for Tim Piazza's unnecessary death," Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said.

Tom Kline, a lawyer for the Piazza family, said they were "pleased and gratified that the charges have been refiled by the prosecutor, and fully support her commitment to seeking complete justice for Tim."

CNN reached out to several lawyers for the fraternity members. Two attorneys, who each represent one of the men accused of manslaughter, said he had no comment. Two other attorneys didn't immediately return CNN's request for comment.