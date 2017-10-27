Grambling State student charged in double homicide

Story highlights A Grambling State University freshman is charged with killing two men on the school's campus.

The suspect surrendered to authorities Thursday evening.

(CNN) Louisiana authorities on Thursday arrested a Grambling State University freshman in connection with the shooting death of a fellow student and another man on the campus early Wednesday.

Jaylin M. Wayne was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Earl Andrews, 23, a Grambling State senior, and Monquiarious Caldwell, 23, both of Farmerville, Louisiana, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Department said. The victims were found in a courtyard between two dormitories after a fight in an adjacent dormitory spilled outside, the sheriff's department said.

Wayne surrendered to police on Thursday after learning there was a warrant for his arrest. It wasn't immediately clear if Wayne had an attorney.

Wayne allegedly shot the two men after a disagreement led to a fight between Wayne and Andrews. Caldwell was apparently shot when he tried to help Andrews, authorities said.

