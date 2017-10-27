5 things for October 27: JFK files, Niger, opioids

(CNN) Which country has the world's most powerful passport? Spoiler alert: it's not the US. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. JFK assassination files

Those secret, classified government files on the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy have finally been released. So what are we learning from them? So far, not much, and folks looking for rock-solid proof of a conspiracy will be disappointed. There's a report in there detailing plans for a CIA-mob plot to kill Fidel Castro. We learn that the FBI got a death threat against assassin Lee Harvey Oswald the day before he was killed. There's also a CIA memo on a call Oswald had with a KGB officer a few months before the assassination.

Those are interesting nuggets, to be sure, but nothing really earth-shattering yet. More than 2,800 documents were released, so it may take a few days for scholars, journalists and conspiracy nuts to go through it all. And let's not forget that President Trump blocked the release of about 300 files, at the request of spy agencies, so there are still more secrets to be unearthed.

2. Russia investigation