Tiger Woods expected to plead guilty to reckless driving

In August, he entered into a DUI first-offender program

(CNN) Tiger Woods is expected to plead guilty to reckless driving Friday afternoon in Palm Beach Gardens.

The professional golfer was arrested in Florida on Memorial Day under suspicion of driving under the influence, after police discovered him stopped on the side of the road with his car still running.

Woods, 41, had pain, anxiety and sleeping medications plus THC -- a compound found in marijuana -- in his system at the time of his arrest on May 29, according to the toxicology report released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Shortly after his arrest, Woods released a statement saying he did not realize the mix of medications "had affected me so strongly."

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," Woods said in the statement.

In August, the golfer entered into a DUI first-offender program , under which the state drops the DUI charge and the defendant pleads guilty to the lesser charge of reckless driving. The defendant must fulfill certain requirements, such as completing DUI school, probation and a ban on alcohol and drug consumption.