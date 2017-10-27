Story highlights Vonn competing in World Cup race on Saturday

American still hopeful of competing against men

(CNN) Lindsey Vonn has won it all, but America's most decorated skier is determined to end her career having fulfilled her ambition of racing against men -- even though the former Olympic champion admits she would only be "averagely competitive."

The 33-year-old, the most successful woman in World Cup history with 77 victories, is still hopeful that her sport's governing body, the International Ski Federation (FIS), will allow her to race in a men's World Cup downhill race next year.

Speaking to CNN's Alpine Edge ahead of the season opening World Cup race in Austria, Vonn said the world's most successful male skiers were supportive of her bid to compete against them in Lake Louise over the last weekend of November 2018.

However, neither Vonn or the world's best male skiers, such as former Olympic champions Axel Lund Svindal and Kjetil Jansrud, think she will be able to match the men on the slopes.

"I've had quite a bit of support from the men I've talked to, like Axel and Jansrud," said Vonn, who will compete in the women's giant slalom in Soelden on Saturday.

Read More