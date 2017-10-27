Story highlights Israeli judo star Tal Flicker wins gold at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

(CNN) Winning a gold medal is usually a cause for unmitigated celebration.

But not for Israel judo star Tal Flicker as he stood atop the podium at this week's Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, having triumphed in the men's half-lightweight division.

Instead of Hatikvah, Israel's traditional national anthem, tournament organizers played the official music of the International Judo Federation (IJF).

Instead of the flag of Israel, the IJF's logo was raised.

"It was weird," Flicker told CNN Sport. "Israel is my country and I'm proud to be from Israel.