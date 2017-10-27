White House reiterates Trump's claims that his sexual harassment accusers lied

Story highlights White House press secretary Sarah Sanders offered a very short answer Friday

Washington (CNN) The White House stood by President Donald Trump's previous comments when asked Friday whether the more than a dozen women who have accused him of sexual assault were liars.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders offered a very short answer when asked if the White House thought the women were liars.

"We've been clear on that in the beginning, and the President's spoken on that," she said.

The question came amid revelations in the media and entertainment industries and the realm of politics of stories of women coming forward to share encounters of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace.

