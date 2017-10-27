Breaking News

White House reiterates Trump's claims that his sexual harassment accusers lied

By Elizabeth Landers, CNN

Updated 6:08 PM ET, Fri October 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump puerto rico tough_00000000
trump puerto rico tough_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump calls sexual assault allegations 'fake'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump calls sexual assault allegations 'fake' 02:59

Story highlights

  • White House press secretary Sarah Sanders offered a very short answer Friday
  • "We've been clear on that in the beginning, and the President's spoken on that," she said

Washington (CNN)The White House stood by President Donald Trump's previous comments when asked Friday whether the more than a dozen women who have accused him of sexual assault were liars.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders offered a very short answer when asked if the White House thought the women were liars.
"We've been clear on that in the beginning, and the President's spoken on that," she said.
    The question came amid revelations in the media and entertainment industries and the realm of politics of stories of women coming forward to share encounters of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace.
    On the campaign trail, then-candidate Trump dismissed the accusations from the more than a dozen women.
    Trump on sex assault allegations: &#39;I am a victim&#39;
    Trump on sex assault allegations: 'I am a victim'
    Read More
    "As you have seen, I am a victim of one of the great political smear campaigns in the history of our country," he said at a rally last October in Charlotte, North Carolina. "They are coming after me to try and destroy what is considered by even them the greatest movement in the history of our country."
    The President flat-out called it a lie, during that rally last year: "It's one big ugly lie. It's one big fix. The press can't write the kind of things they write, which are lies, lies, lies."
    Friday's press briefing question also comes amid a legal case against Trump brought by Summer Zervos, a former contestant on NBC's "The Apprentice," who accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in 2007. The accusations were made in October of last year at a news conference.
    Zervos' lawyers subpoenaed his campaign for all documents relating to her, all communications with or about her and "all documents concerning any woman who asserted that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately."
    Asked about the subpoena at a White House news conference last week, Trump said, "All I can say is it's totally fake news, just fake. It's fake. It's made-up stuff, and it's disgraceful what happens, but that happens in the world of politics."

    CNN's Kevin Bohn contributed to this report.