Story highlights Halloween came early for kids of White House reporters on Friday

Trump's comments come ahead of the White House's Halloween party on Monday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump had some fun with the kids of White House reporters who were visiting the Oval Office for Halloween festivities on Friday.

"I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children," Trump joked with the handful of kids, who were dressed up in costumes ranging from Princess Leia to Batman. "How the media did this, I don't know."

The kids then gathered around the President, who continued to make jokes.

"Do you know who they are? They're the friendly media," he said gesturing toward the cameras capturing the moment. "That's the press."

"These are beautiful, wonderful children," he said later. "You gonna grow up to be like your parents? Mmm, don't answer. That could only get me in trouble, that question."

