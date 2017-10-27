GOP rep.: President 'misinformed' on dossier claims

Washington (CNN) Rep. Sean Duffy said Friday that President Donald Trump was "probably misinformed" when he said the infamous dossier on him was initially funded by Republicans.

The Wisconsin Republican's claim is in contrast with widespread reporting on the matter.

"That's not been confirmed," Duffy told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Friday.

But CNN, citing multiple sources, reported months ago that the effort to gather opposition research that ultimately resulted in the dossier was first funded by groups and donors supporting Republican opponents of Trump during the GOP primaries.

This week, CNN reported that the effort was taken over by Democrats when Trump won his party's nomination. A lawyer paid by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party then solicited the firm Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research on Trump during the campaign. That firm, in turn, hired former UK intelligence officer Christopher Steele, whose memos make up the infamous dossier.

