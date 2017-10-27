Story highlights Republicans have given themselves a year-end deadline to pass a tax overhaul bill

House GOP members passed a budget Thursday by a very slim margin

(CNN) Republicans on Capitol Hill are officially clear to move on to tax reform, a must-pass agenda item decades in the making that will test the party's unity and could seal their fate in the 2018 midterm election.

Republicans pledge they've learned valuable lessons from the collapse of the health care overhaul effort . Members largely say they feel as though they understand the contours of the tax plan better than they did the GOP's health care bill and many say that they are more confident that their own leadership, the White House and the Senate are on the same page when it comes to shared principles. But ambitious deadlines announced by both House and Senate leaders underscore there isn't much room for error if the party is going to finish tax reform before Christmas.

"This is an opportunity to get it done. It doesn't come very often. Particularly after the failure on health care in the Senate, it adds a sense of urgency," said Rep. Tom Cole, a Republican from Oklahoma.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady officially announced Thursday that he will unveil the House's tax legislation on November 1, plans for it to be marked up the week of November 6 and expects it to be passed out of the House the week of November 13. Fellow Texan John Cornyn, the majority whip in the Senate, told reporters Thursday the Senate hopes to pass its bill the following week of Thanksgiving.

The key for Republicans will be to move rapidly once the bill is released in an effort to prevent a lobbying pile-on from special interest groups trying to save their deductions. And there's plenty of hurdles ahead.