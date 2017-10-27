At least 3 women say Bush senior touched them inappropriately

Washington (CNN) At least three women have accused former President George H.W. Bush of inappropriately touching them as of Friday.

Actress Jordana Grolnick, actress Heather Lind and a third woman who wishes to remain anonymous outlined similar scenarios in incidents that they say occurred over the last few years: During a photo-op, they say the former president shared a dirty joke and then grabbed them inappropriately.

"He came backstage to take a picture with a group of girls, and he was in a wheelchair, and he reached his hand around and said to the group ... 'Do you know who my favorite magician is?' And we all said, 'No, who?' and he said, 'David Cop-a-Feel,' and at that moment I felt him grab my behind," Grolnick recalled from her meeting with Bush at a theater in Maine.

Lind shared her encounter, which she called a sexual assault, in a now-deleted Instagram post.

"He didn't shake my hand," she wrote. "He touched me from behind his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side and told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again."

Read More