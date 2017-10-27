Who was paying for Fusion GPS' work during the GOP primary?

Prior to this week, we only knew -- thanks to CNN reporting -- that Democrats supportive of Clinton had funded the dossier, which was put together by a former British spy named Christopher Steele. Now we know that it was Clinton's campaign, not just Clinton backers, who were ponying up the money to fund the information collection on Trump and Russia.

Clue #1: "Fusion GPS's research into Trump was funded by an unknown Republican client during the GOP primary."

Clue #2: "Fusion GPS's work researching Trump began during the Republican presidential primaries, when the GOP donor paid for the firm to investigate the real estate magnate's background."

