Trump tags the wrong Lee Greenwood on Twitter

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump tweeted birthday wishes to Lee Greenwood on Friday morning.
At least, he did after first sending the message to a different Twitter user with the same name as the "God Bless the USA" singer.
"Happy birthday to the great @leegreenwood83. You and your beautiful song have made such a difference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump tweeted.
Many were quick to point out that Trump had not tagged the singer but instead a Twitter user self-described as a Manhattan lawyer with a passion for DC-area sports.
One was CNN's Jake Tapper, and the apparently bemused @leegreenwood83 replied, "I get this a fair amount, but certainly not at this level."
Trump later deleted the tweet and a new one was posted, tagging the country artist.
"Happy birthday to the great @TheLeeGreenwood. You and your beautiful song have made such a difference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump tweeted.