Trump tags the wrong Lee Greenwood on Twitter

By Eli Watkins, CNN

Updated 9:56 AM ET, Fri October 27, 2017

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump tweeted birthday wishes to Lee Greenwood on Friday morning.

At least, he did after first sending the message to a different Twitter user with the same name as the "God Bless the USA" singer.
"Happy birthday to the great @leegreenwood83. You and your beautiful song have made such a difference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump tweeted.
Many were quick to point out that Trump had not tagged the singer but instead a Twitter user self-described as a Manhattan lawyer with a passion for DC-area sports.
    One was CNN's Jake Tapper, and the apparently bemused @leegreenwood83 replied, "I get this a fair amount, but certainly not at this level."
    Trump later deleted the tweet and a new one was posted, tagging the country artist.
    "Happy birthday to the great @TheLeeGreenwood. You and your beautiful song have made such a difference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump tweeted.