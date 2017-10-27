Acting head of DOJ's national security division retiring

(CNN) Dana Boente, a career federal prosecutor who has worn many hats in the Trump administration, including most recently serving as the acting head of the Justice Department's national security division and US attorney of the Eastern District of Virginia, is retiring, according to sources with knowledge of his departure.

Boente was first thrust into the spotlight as the acting attorney general in January after President Donald Trump fired the former acting head, Sally Yates, for her refusal to defend Trump's first travel ban

Later in April, he was tapped to serve as the interim head of the national security division -- a post that oversees DOJ's work on counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and cyberthreat work, including the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election before special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed.

"Dana Boente has been a dedicated public servant for decades and has served in important leadership roles in the Department of Justice," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement at the time. "In recent months, he has provided extraordinary leadership during the transition period."

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment on personnel matters, but sources tell CNN that Boente's retirement had been in the works for some time and he will stay in his posts until his replacements are confirmed by the Senate.

