Trump wants subsidies for coal companies, not health insurers

Washington (CNN) Here are two headlines from recent weeks that don't share a specific link, but tell you a lot about what's going with the federal government right now.

What do coal companies have to do with health insurance companies? Not subsidies, apparently. Both of the stories above are worth a read. And both subsidies have arguments on either side.

But there is a clear and undeniable disconnect on the idea of government bailouts. It's OK for the government to subsidize coal power, but not for the government to subsidize insurers providing health coverage. Trump has said Obamacare is failing — according to Trump — his efforts to sabotage it notwithstanding.

The coal industry, which represents a shrinking share of US energy production, however, is worthy of government help, according to Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

