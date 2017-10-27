Washington (CNN) The group behind an effort to bring a 45-foot-tall sculpture of a naked woman to the National Mall says it is "looking to formalize litigation" after the National Park Service denied approval of the statue.

This year, the group had requested a permit to bring the sculpture, "R-Evolution," to the mall for the event, "to bring awareness to violence against women and the Equal Rights Amendment."

Haferd, who managed the permitting process, said the National Park Service "spent a month reviewing before it gave written approval of the project in September" after the group provided various plans and requirements for its installation.

The National Park Service also issued a statement on the matter, saying the request for the statue to remain up for 91 days and an accompanying temple for 119 days, "is significantly in excess of the five-day time restriction set forth in the National Mall Turf Management Guidelines."

"They are intended to challenge the viewer to see past the sexual charge that has developed around the female body, which has been used for power and control, to the human being," a description of the three sculptures reads . "They are intended to de-objectify women and inspire men and women to take action to end violence against women, thus allowing both women and men to live fully and thrive."

This will be the third year of the event and will run from November 10 through November 12.