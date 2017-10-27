Story highlights Congressional investigators want to hear from former Trump adviser Carter Page

It's unclear whether Page will answer the House intelligence committee's questions

(CNN) Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page is coming to Capitol Hill next week for an interview before the House intelligence committee, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Page, whose testimony has been sought by several congressional panels investigating Russian election meddling, has been scheduled for a Thursday hearing with the House intelligence committee.

It's still unclear whether Page plans to answer the House committee's questions. The Senate intelligence committee has issued a subpoena to Page after he told the committee earlier this month that he would plead the Fifth Amendment to keep from turning over a "vast array" of documents the panel requested, which he argued was "beyond the charter" of its probe.

Page did not respond to CNN questions about his House hearing.

The November 2 House intelligence hearing for Page was listed on the committee's website as "open in a closed space." A committee source told CNN that means the hearing will be held in the panel's closed spaces in the Capitol, without the public or media present. But it will be an unclassified hearing, and the transcript could be released in the future, the source said.

