Washington (CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

Joe Biden says he hasn't decided yet if he's going to run for president in 2020, but Former Vice Presidentsays he hasn't decided yet if he's going to run for president in 2020, but he left open the possibility in a Vanity Fair interview published Wednesday. "I haven't decided to run," he told Vanity Fair. "But I've decided I'm not going to decide not to run. We'll see what happens."

He said that if his late son Beau Biden hadn't fallen ill, he would have run for president. "No question," he said in the interview. "I had planned on running, and I wasn't running against Hillary or Bernie or anybody else. Honest to God, I thought that I was the best suited for the moment to be President."

In a separate interview with InStyle , Biden said of 2020: "I'm familiar with the issues, and I think I could bring some talent there. So it's not that I don't think I'm equipped to do the job. We'll just see."

Biden's book is scheduled to be released November 14. That'll lead to another big round of interviews and news-making excerpts — so more Biden 2020 speculation (and on-the-record musing from Biden himself) is coming soon.