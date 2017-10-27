Why Mitch McConnell can't beat Bannon

Story highlights Kurt Bardella: Allies of Mitch McConnell plan to attack Steve Bannon personally

He says this is comical; a poll says GOP voters want McConnell out

Kurt Bardella (@KurtBardella) is a political commentator. He is also the former spokesman for Breitbart News; The Daily Caller; Rep. Darrell Issa, R-California; Sen. Olympia Snowe, R-Maine; and Rep. Brian Bilbray, R-California. The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) When most "normal" people are attacked, they experience emotions of fear, uncertainty and apprehension. They don't like it. In the two years I worked with Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, as Breitbart's media consultant, I never once saw him react to an attack with those emotions.

In fact, it was the complete opposite: For Bannon, attacks are the equivalent of relevance -- they show that he and Breitbart have traction.

Kurt Bardella

It's important to realize this in light of some recent news . This week The Washington Post reported that allies of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have declared war against Bannon, and are preparing to activate a super PAC aligned with the Senate Republican leader to "attack Bannon personally as it works to protect GOP incumbents facing uphill primary fights."

This would almost be comical if it weren't so sad.

Bannon's own war against the GOP began a long time ago. And he is already winning.

Read More