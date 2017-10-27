Malaysia MotoGP: Marc Marquez eyes fourth title

(CNN) MotoGP arrived in Malaysia this week for what may be the deciding encounter in a thrilling campaign. But this Sunday's race could have been a much more compelling prospect.

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, who headed the standings earlier in the season, endured a calamitous outing last weekend in Australia.

The 31-year-old ran wide in the early laps, sinking back to the rear of the field. He then carved his way methodically back up to 11th place, only to lose two places on the final lap and finish a particularly unlucky 13th.

From a riotously chaotic battle among a top six that included Yamaha's Valentino Rossi, Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez pulled away for the victory.

In doing so the Catalan clocked up an imposing 33-point lead in the championship, and with just two races to go probably crushed Dovizioso's slender title hopes.

Marc Marquez is still only 24.

