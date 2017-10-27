Mexico GP: Lewis Hamilton 'on track to become greatest F1 driver'

(CNN) After the razzmatazz at Austin, Formula One moves onto to Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit this weekend for arguably its biggest party of the year.

Since its return to the calendar two years ago, the Mexican Grand Prix has established itself as one of the most popular venues that drivers go to all year mixing old-school racing charm with a fiesta vibe in the grandstands.

What the remodeled track may have lost in flat-out thrills -- the wickedly fast Peraltada corner may have sawn in half -- it has made up for with its stadium section, a vast amphitheater which drivers weave through watched by nearly 30,000 screaming, flag-waving fans.

The stadium section at the Mexican Grand Prix is packed with fans during race weekend.

It's here, amid a blizzard of ticker tape and pyrotechnics, that Sunday's podium ceremony will take place and where, in all likelihood, Lewis Hamilton will officially be crowned 2017 F1 drivers' championship.

Ten points is all that separates Hamilton from a fourth Formula One world title and becoming the most successful British driver of all time.

He's also on the road to becoming the greatest F1 driver ever, according to his team boss Toto Wolff.

JUST WATCHED Fernando Alonso on IndyCar: 'It was fantastic' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Fernando Alonso on IndyCar: 'It was fantastic' 02:39

"Lewis is about to break all records that have been set in Formula One, and it is just a matter of time that people will say he is on track to being the best driver that has ever existed," Wolff told the UK's Press Association.

"This is the best Lewis -- both on and off the track -- that I have worked with since 2013."

Near faultless form

It's been an incredible turnaround for the Mercedes driver who trailed title rival Sebastian Vettel by 14 points after 11 rounds following the German's win at the Hungarian Grand Prix at the end of July.

Three months, six races, and five wins later Hamilton has surged to a 66-point lead over Vettel with three races to go.

Hamilton need only finish fifth on Sunday to bury any lingering hopes Vettel has of becoming the first Ferrari driver to win a world title in a decade -- his teammate Kimi Raikkonen pipped Hamilton to the 2007 title by a single point.

After starting the season so strongly, Ferrari's title challenge has spectacularly fallen away. First there was the calamitous start to September's Singapore Grand Prix where Raikkonen and Vettel crashed into one another. Two races later, there were red faces when a spark plug failure ended Vettel's race after four laps in Japan.

The embarrassment has been magnified by Hamilton's near faultless form which has yielded 143 points from a possible 150 in the second half of the season.

Photos: The story of the season so far ... Vettel vs. Hamilton – Lewis Hamilton (left) and Sebastian Vettel have been battling on track all season. Click through the gallery to see how the 2017 Formula One season has played out. Hide Caption 1 of 18 Photos: The story of the season so far ... Melbourne: First blood to Vettel – The German took the checkered flag at the season opener in Melbourne leaving Hamilton and the Briton's new Mercedes teammate -- Valtteri Bottas -- trailing in his wake.



Drivers' title race after round 1

Vettel 25 points

Hamilton 18 points

Bottas 15 points

Hide Caption 2 of 18 Photos: The story of the season so far ... Shanghai: Hamilton fights back – Hamilton pats his Mercedes car after it propelled him to victory at the Shanghai International Circuit. It was his fifth career win in China and saw the Briton draw level on points with Vettel who came home second. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third.



Drivers' title race after round 2

Vettel 43 points

Hamilton 43 points

Bottas 23 points Hide Caption 3 of 18 Photos: The story of the season so far ... Sakhir: Vettel shines under the lights – Vettel prevailed in Bahrain after Bottas had claimed a maiden pole in qualifying. During the race Hamilton was handed a five-second stop-go penalty for holding up Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in the pit lane. Vettel took full advantage eventually cruising to a comfortable win.



Drivers' title race after round 3

Vettel 68 points

Hamilton 61 points

Bottas 38 points

Hide Caption 4 of 18 Photos: The story of the season so far ... Sochi: Bottas scores maiden win – After claiming a first-ever pole in Bahrain, Bottas (far right) soared to a maiden F1 victory at the Russian Grand Prix. A fast start enabled the Finn to overtake the two Ferraris at the front of the grid. Vettel chased Bottas hard all the way to the line to claim second. Hamilton finished fourth.



Drivers' title race after round 4

Vettel 86 points

Hamilton 73 points

Bottas 63 points Hide Caption 5 of 18 Photos: The story of the season so far ... Barcelona: Hamilton reigns in Spain – After missing out on a podium in Russia, Hamilton roared back to the top step at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Briton was overtaken by Vettel at the start but Hamilton fought back, dramatically overtaking his title rival later in the race to take the checkered flag. Red Bull's Ricciardo took third -- his first podium of the season after Bottas suffered an engine failure.



Drivers' title race after round 5

Vettel 104 points

Hamilton 98 points

Bottas 63 points Hide Caption 6 of 18 Photos: The story of the season so far ... Monte Carlo: Vettel takes third win of season – Vettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen claimed his first pole in nine years at Saturday's qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix but it was the German who prevailed in the race after the Finn had led in the early stages. Vettel assumed the lead after pitting slightly later than the Finn and never looked back. Ricciardo finished third with Bottas fourth. Hamilton, meanwhile, who had started 13th on the grid, finished the race in sixth.



Drivers' title race after round 6

Vettel 129 points

Hamilton 104 points

Bottas 75 points Hide Caption 7 of 18 Photos: The story of the season so far ... Montreal: Hamilton cuts Vettel's lead – After a disappointing showing at Monaco, Hamilton produced a driving masterclass in Montreal. In qualifying, he took his 65th career pole -- equaling Ayrton Senna's mark -- before bossing the race, crossing the line 20 seconds ahead of teammate Bottas while Ricciardo pipped Vettel to third.



Drivers' title race after round 7

Vettel 141 points

Hamilton 129 points

Bottas 93 points Hide Caption 8 of 18 Photos: The story of the season so far ... Baku: Stroll makes history as title rivals clash – A chaotic race in Azerbaijan saw both Vettel and Hamilton miss the podium for the first time in 2017. The pair clashed on track during a Safety Car period from which Ricciardo ultimately profited. The Aussie's unlikely win was the fifth of his career, while Williams' teenager driver Lance Stroll (right) took third to become the youngest F1 rookie ever to make the podium.



Drivers' title race after round 8

Vettel 153 points

Hamilton 139 points

Bottas 111 points Hide Caption 9 of 18 Photos: The story of the season so far ... Spielberg: Bottas scores second win – Bottas gave another example of why Mercedes chose him to replace Nico Rosberg at the German team. The Finn dominated the Austrian Grand Prix weekend -- qualifying in pole before keeping Vettel at bay in the race. Hamilton who started from eighth on the grid battled back to fourth.



Drivers' title race after round 9

Vettel 171 points

Hamilton 151 points

Bottas 136 points Hide Caption 10 of 18 Photos: The story of the season so far ... Silverstone: Hamilton dominates home race – Hamilton was simply unstoppable at the British Grand Prix, qualifying more than half-a-second quicker than the Ferraris before delighting home fans with a commanding win. Both Vettel and teammate Raikkonen suffered punctures late in the race. Raikkonen recovered to finish third, but Vettel could only manage seventh, slashing his championship lead over Hamilton to a single point.





Drivers' title race after round 10

Vettel 177 points

Hamilton 176 points

Bottas 154 points Hide Caption 11 of 18 Photos: The story of the season so far ... Budapest: Vettel bounces back – Another race, another twist as this time Ferrari took the honors with Vettel leading teammate Raikkonen home, followed by the two Mercedes. Hamilton finished fourth after letting Bottas through for the final podium spot -- the Finn had let the Brit past earlier in what turned out to be an unsuccessful bid to chase down the two Ferraris.



Drivers' title race after round 11

Vettel 202 points

Hamilton 188 points

Bottas 169 points Hide Caption 12 of 18 Photos: The story of the season so far ... Spa: Hamilton makes F1 history – Hamilton equaled Michael Schumacher's all-time pole record of 68 at the Belgian Grand Prix and then fended off a challenge from Vettel in the final 10 laps to take the checkered flag and his third career victory at Spa Francorchamps.



Drivers' title race after round 12

Vettel 220 points

Hamilton 213 points

Bottas 179 points Hide Caption 13 of 18 Photos: The story of the season so far ... Monza: Hamilton wins in Ferrari's back yard – After trailing Vettel all season, Hamilton finally got his nose in front in the drivers' championship showing a zen-like composure at the Italian Grand Prix. Ferrari, however, had a weekend to forget on home soil. A poor qualifying in wet conditions was followed by a frustrating race. Vettel did squeak onto the podium behind the Mercedes duo, but his title lead had slipped away.



Drivers' title race after round 13

Hamilton 238 points

Vettel 235 points

Bottas 197 points Hide Caption 14 of 18 Photos: The story of the season so far ... Marina Bay Street Circuit: Ferrari crashes out – Disaster strikes for Ferrari in Singapore as both Vettel and Raikkonen crash out on the opening lap -- Raikkonen hit his teammate after colliding with Max Verstappen at the start. Lewis Hamilton, who started from fifth, avoids trouble and quickly assumes the lead which he holds to the checkered flag. The win, his third at the Singapore GP extends the Briton's lead over Vettel to 28 points.



Drivers' title race after round 14

Hamilton 263 points

Vettel 235 points

Bottas 212 points Hide Caption 15 of 18 Photos: The story of the season so far ... Sepang International Circuit: Verstappen makes more history –



Lewis Hamilton was a distant second to Verstappen with Daniel Ricciardo finishing third. Sebastian Vettel crossed the line in fourth after starting in last place, which all means that Hamilton extends his championship lead over Vettel to 34 points.





Drivers' title race after round 15

Hamilton 281 points

Vettel 247 points

Bottas 222 points Max Verstappen celebrates after a superb victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver had endured a miserable run of luck in 2017 with seven retirements in the 14 previous grands prix. But any disappointment was banished in Malaysia as he sped to a second career F1 win. The Dutchman, who turned 20 on September 30, was already the youngest-ever F1 race winner . With victory in Malaysia he is now the second youngest winner too.Lewis Hamilton was a distant second to Verstappen with Daniel Ricciardo finishing third. Sebastian Vettel crossed the line in fourth after starting in last place, which all means that Hamilton extends his championship lead over Vettel to 34 points.Hamilton 281 pointsVettel 247 pointsBottas 222 points Hide Caption 16 of 18 Photos: The story of the season so far ... Suzuka: Hamilton closes in on fourth title – Lewis Hamilton took a giant step towards a fourth world title at the Japanese Grand Prix. The Briton led from start to finish to scoop his eighth win of the season while Sebastian Vettel suffered a DNF, limping out with engine issues at the start of the race. The Red Bull pairing of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo enjoyed another good weekend, finishing second and third respectively.



Hamilton's victory means he now has a 59-point lead with four races remaining and will clinch the 2017 drivers' championship if he outscores Vettel by 16 points at the US Grand Prix in Austin on October 22.



Drivers' title race after round 16

Hamilton 306 points

Vettel 247 points

Bottas 234 points

Hide Caption 17 of 18 Photos: The story of the season so far ... Circuit of the Americas: Hamilton sprints to victory – Lewis Hamilton wins his fifth race in six grands prix to extend his lead to 66 points over Sebastian Vettel. The German finished second and still has a mathematical chance of winning the 2017 world championship, but Hamilton could wrap up the title at the Mexico Grand Prix on October 29.



Drivers' title race after round 17

Hamilton 331 points

Vettel 265 points

Bottas 244 points Hide Caption 18 of 18

Mercedes renowned reliability hasn't been quite up to previous seasons but Hamilton has been able to weather the technical glitches to claim 11 poles and nine victories -- Vettel has managed three poles and four wins this year.

F1's arrival in Mexico City will once again will coincide with preparations for the annual Day of the Dead festival which starts on October 31. Ferrari and Vettel can only pray that Sunday's race will be the starting point for an improbable resurrection.

Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Fernando Alonso will stay at McLaren in 2018. The British team announced a continuation of their partnership ahead of the US Grand Prix weekend. Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Alonso in action at the 2017 British Grand Prix for McLaren. The Spaniard -- a popular figure in Formula One -- has endured a torrid few seasons. Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Since rejoining McLaren in 2015, Alonso has had to contend with an under-performing Honda engine. Alonso scored just 11 points in 2015 finishing in 17th place in the drivers' championship. To date he has scored 10 points in 2017. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs It's a far cry from his Renault days when Alonso won the 2005 drivers' championship by a comfortable 21-point margin... Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs ... and backed it up with another world title in 2006 with Renault, denying Michael Schumacher an eighth world title. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Prior to joining McLaren in 2015, Alonso spent five seasons with Ferrari. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Despite numerous race wins, a championship victory continued to allude Alonso during his Ferrari days. He finished runner-up three times to Sebastian Vettel, then at Red Bull. Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Out of the running in the 2017 season, Alonso chose to skip the Monaco Grand Prix in May to compete at the Indianapolis 500 -- the famous 500-mile Indy Car race in the US. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs The Spaniard, who had never raced on oval circuits was in contention as the 200-lap race reached the closing stages before disaster struck with 21 laps remaining as a engine failure forced him to retire.

Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Alonso is hopeful that McLaren's switch from Honda to Renault for the 2018 season will allow him to compete with the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs "I need to see some numbers -- some hopes to touch, not only dreams," the 36-year-old told CNN in July. Hide Caption 11 of 11

Verstappen eyes podium

After watching Hamilton speed away in the title race, Vettel now needs to focus on securing second place in the drivers' championship.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas is currently 21 points behind the German with Daniel Ricciardo a distant fourth, 52 points behind the Finn.

Disappointed with the inconsistency in decisions regarding track limits this whole weekend. Feel robbed but it was a superb drive 👌 #USGP pic.twitter.com/Ua6ccOTsIA — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 22, 2017

Perhaps the most interesting battle as the season reaches its climax will be the fight between Raikkonen and Max Verstappen for fifth place in the standings.

The Red Bull driver is 40 point in arrears and will be hunting Raikkonen down in Mexico after being demoted to fourth at the United States Grand Prix for an illegal overtake on the final lap of the race. Stewards handed Verstappen a five-second penalty when his car narrowly left the track during the pass.

The Dutchman was livid, calling the steward who made the decision an "idiot," and his team boss Christian Horner was fuming too, branding the decision "poor."

Verstappen was whisked away from the drivers' cool-down room -- a scenario that echoed what happened at last year's Mexico Grand Prix where he was hit with a five-second penalty for leaving the track while defending against Vettel during the latter stages of the race.

Vettel would later be demoted himself as stewards penalized him for colliding with Daniel Ricciardo who was eventually awarded third place.

"In Mexico I will try my best to get on the podium this year. I was very close to it last year, but unfortunately in the end it didn't work out for us," Verstappen said diplomatically

The 2017 Mexican Grand Prix takes place on Sunday October 29