Family of woman who died of cancer keeps Lady Gaga concert dream alive

(CNN) After scans showed she had beaten breast cancer at the end of 2016, Melissa Dabas did what anyone with a new lease on life would do: She celebrated.

Melissa, a hardcore Lady Gaga fan from Winchester, Virginia, decided to go all-in on 26 tickets to the DC stop of Lady Gaga's Joanne tour in November. The price tag was north of $10,000 but the money paled in comparison to what promised to be the party of a lifetime for her friends, family and fellow cancer survivors.

Then, a few weeks later, her back started hurting . Her husband, Dr. Sanjay Dabas, an anesthesiologist, saw her scans and delivered heart-wrenching news. Her cancer was back, and it was aggressive. Melissa Dabas died on September 2.

Sanjay Dabas and the couple's two sons felt they needed to do something to keep Melissa's vision of celebration and hope alive.

Sanjay told radio station WINC he reached out to the Winchester Medical Center where he worked and learned about the Angel Fund, which helps cancer patients with non-medical expenses.