Downing Street urges action over Westminster sexual harassment claims

London (CNN) The office of the British Prime Minister has urged staff in the UK parliament to come forward with any allegations of sexual harassment after reports that aides were privately sharing stories alleging inappropriate conduct by lawmakers.

Theresa May's spokeswoman said that any allegation would be taken very seriously and urged victims to report misconduct to the police.

The statement came after a report in Friday's Sun newspaper that female researchers and aides in Westminster were sharing allegations of sexual harassment on WhatsApp.

The paper reported female employees were using the messaging service to warn colleagues away from certain lawmakers, including members of May's Cabinet.

The news comes in the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the launch of the #MeToo campaign, where victims of sexual abuse share their experiences online.

