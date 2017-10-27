Alleged Neo-Nazi member in court over plot 'to kill MP'

London (CNN) An alleged member of banned UK Neo-Nazi group National Action has appeared in court charged with encouraging the murder of a British lawmaker, the UK Press Association reported Friday.

Christopher Lythgoe, 31, was charged with "encouragement to murder" after allegedly giving the green light for a fellow member to murder Labour Member of Parliament Rosie Cooper.

A 22-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with "the intention of committing acts of terrorism contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and threats to kill."

The charge, reported by the Press Association, states that the 22-year-old bought a "Gladius Machete" for the purpose of attacking Cooper between June 5 and July 3 2017.

He is also accused of making threats to murder a female police officer on July 1.

