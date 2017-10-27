UK police arrest Neo-Nazi members over plot 'to kill MP'

London (CNN) British police have charged members of banned Neo-Nazi group National Action over an alleged plot to kill a British lawmaker.

Greater Manchester Police did not name the alleged target of the plot in its statement, but Labour Member of Parliament Rosie Cooper thanked the force for "keeping me, my staff and the public safe."

"There remains an ongoing criminal investigation so it would not be appropriate for me to comment further," she said in a statement.

Police arrested six men who have all been charged with "belonging to a proscribed organisation" contrary to the Terrorism Act.

Police said that one of those men, 31-year-old Christopher Lythgoe, has also been charged with "encouragement to commit murder".

