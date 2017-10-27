Photos: Catalonia declares independence from Spain as political crisis deepens People wave "estelada," or pro-independence flags, outside the Palau de la Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday, October 27, after Catalonia's regional Parliament passed a motion it says establishes an independent Catalan Republic. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont casts his vote for independence from Spain at the Generalitat de Catalunya on October 27, 2017, in Barcelona, Spain. Members of the Catalan Parliament voted for independence following a two-day session on how to respond the Spanish government's enacting of Article 155, which would curtail Catalan autonomy.

Opposition Catalan lawmakers place Spanish national flags and Catalan esteladas over the benches ahead of a vote on independence inside the Catalan Parliament in Barcelona, Spain.

A deputy of Catalonian Parliament, who is oppose to independence of Catalonia holds a "No" ballot during the independence voting at Catalonian Parliament in Barcelona, Spain.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy attends a session of the Spanish Senate in Madrid. Rajoy asked the Senate for the go-ahead to depose Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and his executive in a bid to stop their independence drive.

Maria Salut, 50, center, celebrates the unilateral declaration of independence of Catalonia outside the Catalan Parliament, in Barcelona, Spain.

A book of the Spanish Constitution is placed on the benches of opposition Catalan lawmakers who left the chamber to boycott a vote on independence inside the Catalan parliament. Catalonia's regional government passed a motion saying they are establishing an independent Catalan Republic.

Protesters holds banners that read ''freedom'' in Catalan and include portraits of Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, the imprisoned leaders of two Catalan grassroots organizations, during a rally outside the Catalan Parliament in Barcelona.