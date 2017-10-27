Barcelona, Spain (CNN) The Spanish Senate was due to vote on the Madrid government's unprecedented plans to seize control of the autonomous region of Catalonia on Friday, as the crisis over the province's bid for independence comes to a head.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy plans to dissolve the Catalan parliament under a never-before-used article of the country's constitution, vowing to remove the region's elected leaders as soon as possible and hold new elections.

The Senate -- where Rajoy's Popular Party has a majority -- must first approve the measures, drawn up under Article 155 of the constitution.

Addressing the Senate, Rajoy said the rule of law had been "stomped on" in Catalonia and warned of a fracturing of society. "Exceptional measures need to be adopted when there are no other ways to go back to normality," he said.

Those measures are "not against Catalonia but aiming to stop Catalonia being abused," he said. "Not to suspend the autonomy of Catalonia but to consolidate it; not to cut back rights but to restore them to legality. What's threatening Catalonia is not Article 155 but the behavior of the government of Catalonia."

