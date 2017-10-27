'Suburbicon' puts Coen stamp on George Clooney film

(CNN) Director George Clooney and star Matt Damon receive top billing, but "Suburbicon" is defined by the recognizable stamp of writers Joel and Ethan Coen, bringing a "Fargo"-like sensibility to this overly ambitious, fitfully successful attempt to filter the not-so-good-old-days of the 1950s through that prism.

Suburbicon is the name of what's painted as an early version of a Spielberg-like planned community, birthed not long after World War II. A dozen years later, it's a happy little town -- at least, until an African-American family dares to move in, triggering panic among the populace and a community-wide campaign to drive them out.

Yet while the residents focus on that perceived threat with mounting hysteria, they're missing the monsters living openly among them. And that plot begins with a home-invasion robbery involving Gardner Lodge (Damon), a pillar-of-the-community-type businessman, as well as his wife and sister-in-law (Julianne Moore, in a dual role) and young son Nicky (Noah Jupe).

What ensues from there includes a cascading series of very Coen-esque twists (they share script credit with Clooney and his longtime collaborator Grant Heslov), in what frequently feels like a knowing homage to Alfred Hitchcock as well as such movies as "Double Indemnity." Moore, in particular, sinks her teeth into those nostalgic aspects of the role, while Oscar Isaac's later-act arrival as an insurance investigator breathes a welcome dose of life, and dark humor, into the proceedings.

"Suburbicon" gives away the game on its mystery a bit too soon, but it's still fun watching the various shoes drop. At the same time the concurrent thread, and its overt racial animus, offers a commentary on those pining for America's past, and a reminder that the black-and-white sitcoms of the '50s were monochromatic in more ways than one.

