(CNN) Caution: This story contains some spoilers about "Stranger Things" Season 2.

It doesn't take long for Season 2 of "Stranger Things" to solve the mystery of Eleven's whereabouts. In the season premiere, which picks up the story about a year after the events of the first season, viewers learn that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has been living off the grid with Sheriff Hopper (David Harbour), safe from anyone who might want to harm her and even those who don't, including her friends.

Eleven's isolation is for her own safety, she's told. But that doesn't mean it sits well with her. She misses the outside world and especially Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

The first episode leaves it unclear exactly when Eleven will reunite face-to-face with her male friends.

Anyone who's at least half way through binge watching the second season knows it takes more than just a few episodes.

