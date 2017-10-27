Story highlights McGowan will offer opening remarks at The Women's Convention

She is also set to participate in a panel

(CNN) One of Harvey Weinstein's most high-profile accusers is scheduled to make her first public appearance since charges of sexual harassment against the mogul came to light three weeks ago.

Actress Rose McGowan will make remarks Friday morning at The Women's Convention in Detroit, Michigan.

McGowan is one of dozens of women who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment.

Earlier this month, she took to Twitter to accuse the now disgraced Hollywood mogul of raping her.

Read More