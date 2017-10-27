Story highlights
(CNN)One of Harvey Weinstein's most high-profile accusers is scheduled to make her first public appearance since charges of sexual harassment against the mogul came to light three weeks ago.
Actress Rose McGowan will make remarks Friday morning at The Women's Convention in Detroit, Michigan.
McGowan is one of dozens of women who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment.
Earlier this month, she took to Twitter to accuse the now disgraced Hollywood mogul of raping her.
Weinstein, through his spokesperson, has denied "any allegations of non-consensual sex."
The fallout from the scandal has been swift. The mega-producer lost both his job and his wife within days of two exposés that detailed decades of alleged sexual misconduct.
The stories have also sparked a #MeToo movement among women who used the hashtag to share their stories of assault and harassment at the hands of men.
According to its site, the Women's Convention will bring together all genders "for a weekend of workshops, strategy sessions, inspiring forums and intersectional movement building to continue the preparation going into the 2018 midterm elections."
McGowan will offer opening remarks and is reportedly set to participate in the panel, "Fighting for Survivors of Sexual Assault in the Age of Betsy Devos."