'The Crown' gets a new queen

(CNN) A new monarch is set to take the royal throne.

It's being reported that actress Olivia Colman will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Claire Foy on the hit Netflix series "The Crown."

Foy portrayed the younger matriarch in the first season and the forthcoming second.

Colman, who is best known for roles in "Broadchurch" and AMC's miniseries "The Night Manager" (which won her a supporting actress Golden Globe earlier this year), will play the queen in seasons 3 and 4.

Fans will next see Foy in season 2, which will drop on December 8 and is said to cover the reign from 1957 to 1964.

