What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN)Things have been up in the air this week. Literally. Here's the lighter, politics-free side of news from the last 7 days.
A man uses balloons to float
It's like 'Up" -- except not animated. This man took flight with 80 helium balloons.
For $60, woman gets plane to herself
The lucky passenger, Karon Grieve, said she struggled to keep her composure while the crew went through safety procedures for an audience of one.
An alien visitor?
Is it a comet? An asteroid? NASA's not sure, but this mystery object appears to be from another solar system.
'Sex and the City' star: We've 'never been friends'
Say it ain't so! While they navigated life and love in New York on the show, that was not the case off set. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones confessed that she is far from friendly with the rest of her former castmates.
Chipotle can't catch a break
As if the struggle wasn't already real enough for Chipotle, they now have high avocado prices to worry about. Yes, we know the guac is extra.
Nintendo re-invents a gaming icon
'It's-a me, Mario!' Everyone's favorite mustachioed plumber gets new moves in 'Super Mario Odyssey.' Now Mario can throw his signature red cap to vanquish enemies.
'Stranger Things' gets an after show
Attention 'Stranger Things' fans! You can now add the post show, 'Beyond Stranger Things' to your binge list.