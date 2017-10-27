(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
CNN Exclusive
The convoy carrying US soldiers ambushed in Niger became separated during the attack, US officials and a Nigerien soldier who was at the scene told CNN.
A vote for independence
The Catalan Parliament voted to declare independence from Spain, as Madrid prepared to take unprecedented measures to quash the split.
Economy posts impressive growth
Despite hurricanes, the US economy grew at a 3% annual rate in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said.
The President and the informant
Trump pressed for an FBI informant's gag order to be lifted, sources say. In an interview with CNN, Kellyanne Conway defended Trump's interest in the probe of an Obama-era uranium deal.
Is a comet? An asteroid? NASA's not sure
A mystery object zipping around space may be our first visitor from another solar system.
'I'm just like you'
Actress Rose McGowan gave a rousing speech at The Women's Convention in Detroit, Michigan, in her first public appearance since accusing Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.
'The numbers just don't add up'
The official death toll from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico is 51 people. CNN visited every funeral home in one town to test the government's count.
Tiger Woods gets probation
The golfer pleaded guilty to reckless driving in Florida. Woods was arrested on Memorial Day under suspicion of driving under the influence.
JFK assassination revelations
A mob hit on Fidel Castro, sabotaged plane parts and a CIA intercept: Check out the highlights from the 2,800-plus documents released relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
A Big Apple swamp?
Significant floods could strike NYC every five years, a new climate study warns.
In other news...
Another new study says regular marijuana users have more sex.